In this episode, Liz speaks with Allison Robinson, founder of The Mom Project, a digital talent platform designed to help moms reenter the workforce and also to connect them with flexible employment opportunities. In this conversation, they talk about Allison’s personal journey with the complexities of working motherhood and her experience with burnout as a startup founder. She also speaks to everything her team is doing at The Mom Project to show employers the incredible business opportunities of working with and hiring mothers.